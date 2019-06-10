Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $58,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,606,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.37 and a 52-week high of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/principal-financial-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-universal-health-services-inc-nyseuhs.html.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.