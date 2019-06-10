Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $5,700,000.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Brian Pratt sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,170,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Brian Pratt sold 175,118 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $3,518,120.62.
- On Friday, May 17th, Brian Pratt sold 99,810 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,052,093.60.
- On Friday, March 29th, Brian Pratt sold 235,751 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $4,891,833.25.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Brian Pratt sold 871 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $19,553.95.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Brian Pratt sold 76,080 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,720,168.80.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Pratt sold 35,429 shares of Primoris Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $794,672.47.
Shares of PRIM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 404,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,927. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $959.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.
Several brokerages recently commented on PRIM. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 315.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 201,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
