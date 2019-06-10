Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 749,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $23,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

PCH stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $52.65.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

