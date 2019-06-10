Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $172,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,513,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 238.48% and a negative net margin of 618.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

