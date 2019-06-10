PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,429,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,077,000 after acquiring an additional 158,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,951,000 after acquiring an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,145,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 328,906 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,530,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,442,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $50.32 on Monday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

