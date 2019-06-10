PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after buying an additional 34,936 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,722,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 6,014 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $205,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,553. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

