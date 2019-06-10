Playkey (PKT) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $710,005.00 and approximately $24,691.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00398877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.56 or 0.02372618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00154757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000876 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

