Pivotal Research Reiterates “Sell” Rating for United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)

Pivotal Research restated their sell rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.98.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $507.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,523,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,591 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,725,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after purchasing an additional 247,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,909,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 634,621 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.