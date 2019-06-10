Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 12,460 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OGE Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after buying an additional 133,313 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 226,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,486,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 768,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 62.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 888,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 341,222 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.55 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.87%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

