PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGTI. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $927.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 8,690 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $126,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,282,808.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,043 shares of company stock valued at $769,503. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 375.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 404,803 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 26.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 119,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 129,975 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PGT Innovations by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.