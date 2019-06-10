PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

NASDAQ PCSB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.37.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SEI Investments Co increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 546.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

