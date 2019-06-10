Particl (PART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,488.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00041877 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Particl has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $26.99 million and $16,488.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.