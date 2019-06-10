OST Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.90 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, Coinsuper and Gate.io. In the last week, OST has traded 3% higher against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $917,854.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00400857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.52 or 0.02404604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00153903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000822 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,835,693 tokens. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinsuper, Upbit, IDCM, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

