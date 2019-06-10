Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

