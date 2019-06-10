OppenheimerFunds Inc. Trims Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $52,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.18. 6,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,458. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $192.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -175.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens set a $198.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $4,218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,390 shares in the company, valued at $131,169,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $9,337,714 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

