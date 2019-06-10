OppenheimerFunds Inc. Sells 106,289 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,289 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $58,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,345,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,622,000 after acquiring an additional 435,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,682,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,049,000 after buying an additional 436,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,036,000 after buying an additional 473,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,505,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,401,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,316,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,933,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,935. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

