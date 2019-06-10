Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,615 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Apache by 1.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,284 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 598,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

NYSE APA opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

In related news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

