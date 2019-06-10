Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $795,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,321 shares of company stock worth $1,796,823 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

Shares of COF stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

