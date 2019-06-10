Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.24 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $95.06 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $3,961,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,611.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Stasz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,302 shares of company stock worth $18,804,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

