Olive (OLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Olive has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $8,904.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Olive has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Olive token can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper, TOPBTC and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Olive alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00398587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.02385300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00152600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000830 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Olive Token Profile

Olive was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE . The official website for Olive is www.olivecoin.co

Olive Token Trading

Olive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, TOPBTC, IDCM and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.