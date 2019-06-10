Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Lessened by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises 4.7% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,335. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 11.87%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $692,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock valued at $12,728. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

