Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% during the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $129.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.51 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.99.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $118.35 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $26,939,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,814,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,350,530,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,959 shares of company stock valued at $33,716,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/oak-ridge-investments-llc-sells-2284-shares-of-eli-lilly-and-co-nyselly.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.