O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth about $81,279,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,917,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,833,000 after buying an additional 3,676,379 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,964,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,581,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 1,060,836 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,651,000 after buying an additional 610,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $169,283,522.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAGP opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

