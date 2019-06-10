O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 591.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after acquiring an additional 848,113 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THS. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clifford Braun sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $121,490.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Wilkins sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $109,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,398 shares of company stock worth $982,472. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc-buys-new-position-in-treehouse-foods-inc-nyseths.html.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.