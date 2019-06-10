O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,472 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 65,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 9,521,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 821,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 697,516 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 214,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.34.

Shares of CY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.08. 5,664,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,409,773. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.13 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,221.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $260,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,892. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

