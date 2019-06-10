Numis Securities Upgrades Ferguson (LON:FERG) to Add

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to an add rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ferguson to an add rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,130 ($80.10) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,810 ($75.92) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,650 ($86.89) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,895.50 ($77.04).

FERG stock opened at GBX 5,348 ($69.88) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25). The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

