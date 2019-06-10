NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

ESPR opened at $49.59 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548,726 shares in the company, valued at $27,469,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bartram sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $343,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,155,550 and have sold 48,329 shares worth $2,280,206. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $73.00 price target on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

