NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $256,000 Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,196.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $573,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,338,021.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSOD. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

