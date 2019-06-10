NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 128.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $48.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

