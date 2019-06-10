Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 42,900 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $55,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $189.39 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

