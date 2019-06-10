Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $569,000 Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 179.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 203.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 154.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 373,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 201.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after acquiring an additional 259,529 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 312.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 323,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 244,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 345,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,193,000 after acquiring an additional 230,385 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $113.97. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.23. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.83 per share, with a total value of $50,915.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.22 per share, for a total transaction of $85,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

