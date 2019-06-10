Northern Trust Corp Has $222.06 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $222,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,385,000 after buying an additional 381,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,862,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,142,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,314,000 after purchasing an additional 550,341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10,179.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,456,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,428,000 after purchasing an additional 331,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $137.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,065. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.84 and a 1 year high of $139.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 1,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.14 per share, with a total value of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $164,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and sold 3,627,251 shares valued at $457,067,687. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Northern Trust Corp Has $222.06 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/northern-trust-corp-has-222-06-million-holdings-in-hershey-co-nysehsy.html.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.