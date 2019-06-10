Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 991,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,563. The firm has a market cap of $296.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordic American Tanker has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -19.67%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.