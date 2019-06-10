Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.69.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.
Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.84 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -19.67%.
Nordic American Tanker Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.