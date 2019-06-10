Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $8,167,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 27.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of INN opened at $11.60 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

