New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 97,144 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after acquiring an additional 76,227 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,067,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,621,000 after buying an additional 869,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,965,000 after buying an additional 130,215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,364,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,936,000 after buying an additional 96,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,565,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $29.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

