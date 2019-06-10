New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $653,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $808,141.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,102.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.63. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $551.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-grows-holdings-in-fti-consulting-inc-nysefcn.html.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.