New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 333.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 26,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $41.78. 1,504,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,605,781. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

