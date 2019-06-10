New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Receives $120.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In other New Relic news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $4,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $377,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,360. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,984. New Relic has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

