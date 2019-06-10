Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 69,335 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,332,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $96,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bank Ozk by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 473,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 194,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $50.39.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, February 11th. Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

