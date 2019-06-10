Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 209,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Kresge Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $1,097,655.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,949 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,600 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

