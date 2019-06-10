Narrative Reaches Market Capitalization of $367,248.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Narrative token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. Narrative has a market cap of $367,248.00 and $12,198.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00398490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.02377664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00154936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000866 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 46,928,004 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

