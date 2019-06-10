Mym Nutraceuticals Inc (CNSX:MYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 213147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.31” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/mym-nutraceuticals-cnsxmym-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-31.html.

About Mym Nutraceuticals (CNSX:MYM)

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc develops and markets hemp-based cannabidoil cannabidiol (CBD) extracts and oil infused nutraceutical products. The company was formerly known as My Marijuana Canada Inc and changed its name to MYM Nutraceuticals Inc in February 2016. MYM Nutraceuticals Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Mym Nutraceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mym Nutraceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.