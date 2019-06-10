Musicoin (MUSIC) Trading Down 27.9% This Week

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Musicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Musicoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,841.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Musicoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.03085123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00103808 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Musicoin

MUSIC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 1,604,299,162 coins. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org . The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Musicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@musicoin

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

