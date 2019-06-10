Murray River Organics Ltd (ASX:MRG) Insider Michael Porter Buys 200,000 Shares

Murray River Organics Ltd (ASX:MRG) insider Michael Porter acquired 200,000 shares of Murray River Organics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$15,800.00 ($11,205.67).

ASX MRG opened at A$0.08 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. Murray River Organics Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.05, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Murray River Organics Company Profile

Murray River Organics Group Limited produces, markets, and sells organic and natural food products primarily in Australia. Its products include dried vine fruits, table grapes, nuts, seeds, dried berries, chia seeds, prunes, dried ginger, dried mango, quinoa, coconut products, and rice, as well as flour products, grains, liquids/oils, powders, and spreads.

