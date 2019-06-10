Murray River Organics Ltd (ASX:MRG) Insider Michael Porter Buys 200,000 Shares

Murray River Organics Ltd (ASX:MRG) insider Michael Porter acquired 200,000 shares of Murray River Organics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$15,800.00 ($11,205.67).
ASX MRG opened at A$0.08 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. Murray River Organics Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.05, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Murray River Organics Company Profile
