Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stake Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 864.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $163.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 54,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $7,700,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,359 shares of company stock worth $19,589,459 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/motorola-solutions-inc-nysemsi-stake-increased-by-thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc.html.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.