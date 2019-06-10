Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXI. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.22. 3,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,761. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $72.41.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

