MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Equinix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Equinix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.00.

Equinix stock opened at $500.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $500.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 282 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.31, for a total value of $130,371.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,307.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.91, for a total transaction of $219,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,732 shares of company stock worth $1,775,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

