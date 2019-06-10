Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $11.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

MIK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $8.17 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 693,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,578 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

