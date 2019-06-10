Michael P. Rama Sells 1,000 Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Michael P. Rama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $82,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 72,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. NV5 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.72 million. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

