Michael A. Oehlert Acquires 56,000 Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Stock

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) COO Michael A. Oehlert acquired 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hi-Crush stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. 42,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $159.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million. Analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

